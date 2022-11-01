Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ligand Pharmaceuticals":
Ligand Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2022 - US53220K5048
01.11.22 01:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2022 The instrument LGDN US53220K5048 LIGAND PHARMAC.NEW DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,65 $
|87,65 $
|- $
|0,00%
|31.10./21:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US53220K5048
|A1C9RN
|169,86 $
|72,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|88,26 €
|-0,07%
|31.10.22
|Stuttgart
|89,10 €
|+4,55%
|31.10.22
|Berlin
|87,46 €
|+2,60%
|31.10.22
|Frankfurt
|87,82 €
|+1,46%
|31.10.22
|München
|87,50 €
|+1,13%
|31.10.22
|NYSE
|88,31 $
|0,00%
|31.10.22
|Nasdaq
|87,65 $
|0,00%
|31.10.22
|AMEX
|87,07 $
|0,00%
|28.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|87,00 €
|-1,14%
|31.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|LGND -Ligand Pharmaceuticals
|30.07.21