Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2022 - SG2C32962814
02.11.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2022 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,49 $
|1,49 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2C32962814
|A1C7NP
|2,02 $
|1,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,547 €
|+0,35%
|01.11.22
|Hamburg
|1,547 €
|+0,35%
|01.11.22
|Hannover
|1,547 €
|+0,35%
|01.11.22
|Berlin
|1,5472 €
|+0,32%
|01.11.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,49 $
|0,00%
|24.10.22
= Realtime
