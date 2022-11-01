Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2022 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022