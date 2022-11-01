Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2022 - SG2C32962814
01.11.22 01:27
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2022 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,49 $
|1,49 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2C32962814
|A1C7NP
|2,02 $
|1,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|1,5422 €
|+0,05%
|31.10.22
|Hamburg
|1,5416 €
|+0,01%
|31.10.22
|Hannover
|1,5416 €
|+0,01%
|31.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,49 $
|0,00%
|24.10.22
|Frankfurt
|1,5416 €
|-0,04%
|31.10.22
= Realtime
