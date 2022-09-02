Erweiterte Funktionen



Bank of East Asia - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.09.2022 - HK0023000190




01.09.22 23:55
Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.09.2022 The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,24 € 1,27 € -0,03 € -2,36% 01.09./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK0023000190 868943 1,62 € -   €
Tradegate (RT) 		1,24 € -2,36%  26.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,28 $ +1,59%  11.08.22
Düsseldorf 1,24 € +0,81%  01.09.22
Stuttgart 1,24 € -0,80%  01.09.22
Frankfurt 1,24 € -1,59%  01.09.22
Hannover 1,24 € -1,59%  01.09.22
Berlin 1,24 € -1,59%  01.09.22
München 1,21 € -3,20%  01.09.22
