Das Instrument DX9 GB0059337583 DELTEX MEDICAL GRP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2023 The instrument DX9 GB0059337583 DELTEX MEDICAL GRP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2023