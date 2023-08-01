Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Lion Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.08.2023 - CA38063L1076
01.08.23 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2BC CA38063L1076 GOLD LION RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2023 The instrument 2BC CA38063L1076 GOLD LION RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,017 €
|0,017 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.07./15:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA38063L1076
|A2PVCF
|0,086 €
|0,00020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,034 €
|+3,03%
|31.07.23
|Berlin
|0,04 €
|+17,65%
|31.07.23
|Frankfurt
|0,017 €
|0,00%
|31.07.23
|München
|0,032 €
|0,00%
|31.07.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0305 €
|0,00%
|28.07.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,04274 $
|-21,29%
|20.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|Gold Lion - die 1000-Prozent-C.
|25.04.21