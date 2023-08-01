Das Instrument 2BC CA38063L1076 GOLD LION RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2023 The instrument 2BC CA38063L1076 GOLD LION RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2023