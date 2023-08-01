Erweiterte Funktionen



01.08.23 00:00
Das Instrument 2BC CA38063L1076 GOLD LION RESOURCES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2023 The instrument 2BC CA38063L1076 GOLD LION RESOURCES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,017 € 0,017 € -   € 0,00% 31.07./15:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA38063L1076 A2PVCF 0,086 € 0,00020 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,034 € +3,03%  31.07.23
Berlin 0,04 € +17,65%  31.07.23
Frankfurt 0,017 € 0,00%  31.07.23
München 0,032 € 0,00%  31.07.23
Stuttgart 0,0305 € 0,00%  28.07.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,04274 $ -21,29%  20.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
