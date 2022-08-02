Erweiterte Funktionen
Verde Agritech - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.08.2022 - GB00B23TJD34
02.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2022 The instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,51 €
|6,58 €
|-0,07 €
|-1,06%
|01.08./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B23TJD34
|A0YCLX
|8,41 €
|0,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,51 €
|-1,06%
|01.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,81 $
|+0,89%
|01.08.22
|Frankfurt
|6,68 €
|+0,75%
|01.08.22
|Stuttgart
|6,56 €
|-1,35%
|01.08.22
|Berlin
|6,51 €
|-2,40%
|01.08.22
= Realtime
