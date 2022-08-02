Erweiterte Funktionen



02.08.22 00:05
Das Instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2022 The instrument AZA GB00B23TJD34 VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,51 € 6,58 € -0,07 € -1,06% 01.08./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B23TJD34 A0YCLX 8,41 € 0,75 €
Tradegate (RT) 		6,51 € -1,06%  01.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,81 $ +0,89%  01.08.22
Frankfurt 6,68 € +0,75%  01.08.22
Stuttgart 6,56 € -1,35%  01.08.22
Berlin 6,51 € -2,40%  01.08.22
