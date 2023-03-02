Erweiterte Funktionen
Bank of East Asia - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - HK0023000190
02.03.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2023 The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,39 $
|1,38 $
|0,01 $
|+0,72%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK0023000190
|868943
|1,68 $
|0,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,38 €
|+2,99%
|24.02.23
|Stuttgart
|1,34 €
|+3,08%
|01.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|1,31 €
|+1,55%
|01.03.23
|Frankfurt
|1,33 €
|+0,76%
|01.03.23
|München
|1,33 €
|+0,76%
|01.03.23
|Berlin
|1,33 €
|+0,76%
|01.03.23
|Hannover
|1,34 €
|+0,75%
|01.03.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,39 $
|+0,72%
|24.02.23
Aktuell
