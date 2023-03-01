Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2023 The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023