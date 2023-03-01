Erweiterte Funktionen



Bank of East Asia - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2023 - HK0023000190




01.03.23 00:57
Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.03.2023 The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,39 $ 1,38 $ 0,01 $ +0,72% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK0023000190 868943 1,68 $ 0,96 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,38 € +3,76%  24.02.23
Düsseldorf 1,29 € +1,57%  28.02.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,39 $ +0,72%  24.02.23
Hannover 1,33 € -0,75%  28.02.23
München 1,32 € -0,75%  28.02.23
Frankfurt 1,32 € -1,49%  28.02.23
Berlin 1,32 € -1,49%  28.02.23
Stuttgart 1,30 € -2,26%  28.02.23
  = Realtime
