Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.02.2023 - SG2C32962814




01.02.23 01:03
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.02.2023 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.02.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,6406 € 1,6522 € -0,0116 € -0,70% 31.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG2C32962814 A1C7NP 1,90 € 1,48 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,695 $ +2,73%  10.01.23
Frankfurt 1,6406 € -0,70%  31.01.23
Hamburg 1,6406 € -0,74%  31.01.23
Hannover 1,6406 € -0,74%  31.01.23
Berlin 1,633 € -1,20%  31.01.23
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 SG2C32962814 - Mapletree Ind. 28.11.22
