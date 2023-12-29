Erweiterte Funktionen



Deka-EuropaPotential TF - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.01.2024 - DE0009786285




29.12.23 00:55
Das Instrument FK8X DE0009786285 DEKA-EUROPAPOTENTIAL TF INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2024 The instrument FK8X DE0009786285 DEKA-EUROPAPOTENTIAL TF INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
142,00 € 141,68 € 0,32 € +0,23% 28.12./21:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0009786285 978628 142,78 € 123,54 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		133,421 € -0,28%  06.12.23
Fondsgesellschaft 144,23 € +1,05%  27.12.23
Berlin 130,58 € +0,63%  29.11.23
Frankfurt 142,00 € +0,23%  28.12.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 142,34 € +0,09%  28.12.23
Hamburg 133,41 € 0,00%  06.12.23
München 130,65 € 0,00%  29.11.23
Düsseldorf 132,75 € -0,26%  06.12.23
  = Realtime
