Das Instrument FK8X DE0009786285 DEKA-EUROPAPOTENTIAL TF INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2024 The instrument FK8X DE0009786285 DEKA-EUROPAPOTENTIAL TF INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2024