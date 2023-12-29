Erweiterte Funktionen
Deka-EuropaPotential TF - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.01.2024 - DE0009786285
29.12.23 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FK8X DE0009786285 DEKA-EUROPAPOTENTIAL TF INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2024 The instrument FK8X DE0009786285 DEKA-EUROPAPOTENTIAL TF INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|142,00 €
|141,68 €
|0,32 €
|+0,23%
|28.12./21:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0009786285
|978628
|142,78 €
|123,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|133,421 €
|-0,28%
|06.12.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|144,23 €
|+1,05%
|27.12.23
|Berlin
|130,58 €
|+0,63%
|29.11.23
|Frankfurt
|142,00 €
|+0,23%
|28.12.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|142,34 €
|+0,09%
|28.12.23
|Hamburg
|133,41 €
|0,00%
|06.12.23
|München
|130,65 €
|0,00%
|29.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|132,75 €
|-0,26%
|06.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.