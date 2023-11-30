Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2023 The instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|71,12 $
|71,12 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9818111026
|870882
|77,27 $
|48,16 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|65,40 €
|+2,83%
|29.11.23
|Stuttgart
|65,65 €
|+3,39%
|29.11.23
|AMEX
|72,26 $
|+3,35%
|29.11.23
|Frankfurt
|63,20 €
|+3,02%
|29.11.23
|München
|63,20 €
|+2,93%
|29.11.23
|Berlin
|63,20 €
|+2,93%
|29.11.23
|Nasdaq
|71,14 $
|+1,86%
|29.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|65,00 €
|+1,72%
|29.11.23
|NYSE
|71,12 $
|0,00%
|01:00
