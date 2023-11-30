Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Worthington Industries":
 Aktien    


Worthington Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.12.2023 - US9818111026




30.11.23 00:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2023 The instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2023

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip erzielt technologischen Durchbruch - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 215% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
71,12 $ 71,12 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9818111026 870882 77,27 $ 48,16 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		65,40 € +2,83%  29.11.23
Stuttgart 65,65 € +3,39%  29.11.23
AMEX 72,26 $ +3,35%  29.11.23
Frankfurt 63,20 € +3,02%  29.11.23
München 63,20 € +2,93%  29.11.23
Berlin 63,20 € +2,93%  29.11.23
Nasdaq 71,14 $ +1,86%  29.11.23
Düsseldorf 65,00 € +1,72%  29.11.23
NYSE 71,12 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Nächster Milliardendeal des Lithium-Veterans? Neuer 221% Lithium Hot Stock nach 64.131% mit Applied Materials ($AMAT)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 US9818111026 - Worthington . 13.06.23
  Worthington,interessante Branch. 14.01.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...