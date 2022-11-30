Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS (D) Konzeptfonds I - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - DE0009785162
30.11.22 00:55
Das Instrument UF1D DE0009785162 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2022 The instrument UF1D DE0009785162 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,94 €
|65,93 €
|0,01 €
|+0,02%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0009785162
|978516
|70,84 €
|60,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|65,94 €
|+0,02%
|28.11.22
|
|66,359 €
|-
|10.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|66,428 €
|+4,12%
|10.11.22
|Frankfurt
|65,40 €
|+0,46%
|29.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|65,37 €
|+0,37%
|29.11.22
|Berlin
|65,39 €
|-0,24%
|15.11.22
|München
|65,31 €
|-1,15%
|14.11.22
|Hamburg
|65,32 €
|-1,21%
|14.11.22
