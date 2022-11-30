Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UBS (D) Konzeptfonds I":

Das Instrument UF1D DE0009785162 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2022 The instrument UF1D DE0009785162 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2022