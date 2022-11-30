Erweiterte Funktionen

UBS (D) Konzeptfonds I - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.12.2022 - DE0009785162




30.11.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UF1D DE0009785162 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2022 The instrument UF1D DE0009785162 UBS (D) KONZEPTFONDS I INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,94 € 65,93 € 0,01 € +0,02% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0009785162 978516 70,84 € 60,15 €
Fondsgesellschaft 		65,94 € +0,02%  28.11.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,359 € 10.11.22
Düsseldorf 66,428 € +4,12%  10.11.22
Frankfurt 65,40 € +0,46%  29.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 65,37 € +0,37%  29.11.22
Berlin 65,39 € -0,24%  15.11.22
München 65,31 € -1,15%  14.11.22
Hamburg 65,32 € -1,21%  14.11.22
