Valoe OYJ - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.11.2023 - FI0009006951




01.11.23 00:19
Das Instrument 7RT FI0009006951 VALOE OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2023 The instrument 7RT FI0009006951 VALOE OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0093 € 0,0094 € -0,0001 € -1,06% 31.10./20:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI0009006951 914085 0,052 € 0,0060 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0105 € 03.10.23
Berlin 0,0092 € +6,98%  31.10.23
Stuttgart 0,0003 € 0,00%  31.10.23
München 0,0093 € -1,06%  31.10.23
Frankfurt 0,0011 € -45,00%  31.10.23
  = Realtime
