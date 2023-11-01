Erweiterte Funktionen
Valoe OYJ - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.11.2023 - FI0009006951
01.11.23 00:19
Das Instrument 7RT FI0009006951 VALOE OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2023 The instrument 7RT FI0009006951 VALOE OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0093 €
|0,0094 €
|-0,0001 €
|-1,06%
|31.10./20:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI0009006951
|914085
|0,052 €
|0,0060 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0105 €
|-
|03.10.23
|Berlin
|0,0092 €
|+6,98%
|31.10.23
|Stuttgart
|0,0003 €
|0,00%
|31.10.23
|München
|0,0093 €
|-1,06%
|31.10.23
|Frankfurt
|0,0011 €
|-45,00%
|31.10.23
= Realtime
