Das Instrument EVB CA22906X1069 CRYPTOBLOX TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2023 The instrument EVB CA22906X1069 CRYPTOBLOX TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2023