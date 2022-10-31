Erweiterte Funktionen
Diurnal Group - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.11.2022 - GB00BDB6Q760
30.10.22 22:26
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2022 The instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2022
|0,292 €
|0,29 €
|0,002 €
|+0,69%
|28.10./22:00
|GB00BDB6Q760
|A2ACSA
|0,72 €
|0,10 €
