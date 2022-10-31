Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.10.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2022 The instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.10.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0912 €
|0,0812 €
|0,01 €
|+12,32%
|28.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000036949
|A2QKCE
|0,16 €
|0,039 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0912 €
|+12,32%
|28.10.22
|Berlin
|0,0888 €
|+9,36%
|28.10.22
|München
|0,082 €
|+7,61%
|28.10.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0904 €
|+2,73%
|28.10.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0812 €
|-6,88%
|28.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
