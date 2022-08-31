Erweiterte Funktionen
Glencore - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.09.2022 - JE00B4T3BW64
31.08.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2022 The instrument 8GC JE00B4T3BW64 GLENCORE PLC DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,60 €
|5,808 €
|-0,208 €
|-3,58%
|30.08./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B4T3BW64
|A1JAGV
|6,59 €
|3,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,60 €
|-3,58%
|30.08.22
|Berlin
|5,707 €
|-1,06%
|30.08.22
|Hannover
|5,717 €
|-1,26%
|30.08.22
|Hamburg
|5,705 €
|-1,47%
|30.08.22
|München
|5,64 €
|-3,08%
|30.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|5,601 €
|-3,26%
|30.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,61 $
|-3,28%
|30.08.22
|Stuttgart
|5,608 €
|-3,49%
|30.08.22
|Frankfurt
|5,60 €
|-4,11%
|30.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
