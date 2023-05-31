Erweiterte Funktionen



MOMENTIVE GLOBAL - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.06.2023 - US60878Y1082




30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 2K90 US60878Y1082 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2023 The instrument 2K90 US60878Y1082 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2023

Aktuell
600% Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - Jetzt einsteigen
Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,45 $ 9,44 $ 0,01 $ +0,11% 30.05./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US60878Y1082 A3CSES 13,02 $ 5,14 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,75 € -1,13%  25.05.23
Stuttgart 8,65 € +1,17%  30.05.23
Frankfurt 8,70 € +0,58%  30.05.23
München 8,60 € +0,58%  30.05.23
Nasdaq 9,45 $ +0,11%  30.05.23
Berlin 8,80 € 0,00%  30.05.23
NYSE 9,45 $ 0,00%  30.05.23
AMEX 9,445 $ 0,00%  26.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 26,6 Mio. to Lithium mit 1,2 Billionen EUR Metallwert. Abnahmedeals mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...