MOMENTIVE GLOBAL - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.06.2023 - US60878Y1082
30.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2K90 US60878Y1082 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2023 The instrument 2K90 US60878Y1082 MOMENTIVE GLOBAL DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,45 $
|9,44 $
|0,01 $
|+0,11%
|30.05./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US60878Y1082
|A3CSES
|13,02 $
|5,14 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
