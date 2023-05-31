Das Instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2023 The instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2023