Das Instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024