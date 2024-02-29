Erweiterte Funktionen



29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,80 $ 21,45 $ -0,65 $ -3,03% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US81783H1059 A0N91J 24,19 $ 16,90 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 20,80 $ -3,03%  28.02.24
München 6,85 € -63,95%  28.02.24
Frankfurt 6,40 € -64,04%  28.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
