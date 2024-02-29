Erweiterte Funktionen
Seven & I Holdings ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2024 - US81783H1059
29.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,80 $
|21,45 $
|-0,65 $
|-3,03%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US81783H1059
|A0N91J
|24,19 $
|16,90 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,80 $
|-3,03%
|28.02.24
|München
|6,85 €
|-63,95%
|28.02.24
|Frankfurt
|6,40 €
|-64,04%
|28.02.24
