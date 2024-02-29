Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf BA. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2024 - US53261M1045
29.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LNK US53261M1045 EDGIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument LNK US53261M1045 EDGIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.02./07:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4WJG7
|LB4WJG
|1.010 €
|- €
3,80
+2,27%
0,23
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
1.011
-0,99%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|27.02.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|27.02.24
= Realtime
