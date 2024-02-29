Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf BA. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2024 - US53261M1045




29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument LNK US53261M1045 EDGIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument LNK US53261M1045 EDGIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 28.02./07:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4WJG7 LB4WJG 1.010 € -   €
Werte im Artikel
3,80 plus
+2,27%
0,23 plus
0,00%
1.010 plus
0,00%
1.011 minus
-0,99%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  27.02.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  27.02.24
  = Realtime
