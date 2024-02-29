Das Instrument 7R1 GB00BNGFMW59 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument 7R1 GB00BNGFMW59 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024