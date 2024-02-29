Erweiterte Funktionen
INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,01 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2024 - GB00BNGFMW59
29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument 7R1 GB00BNGFMW59 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument 7R1 GB00BNGFMW59 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,13 €
|0,13 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNGFMW59
|A2QK4J
|0,16 €
|0,042 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,13 €
|0,00%
|28.02.24
|Stuttgart
|0,13 €
|0,00%
|28.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|0,0925 €
|-4,15%
|28.02.24
= Realtime
