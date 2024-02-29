Erweiterte Funktionen
Vast Resources - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2024 - GB00BMD68046
29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument D9AA GB00BMD68046 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument D9AA GB00BMD68046 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,0005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.02./08:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BMD68046
|A3CMPP
|0,0050 €
|0,00050 €
