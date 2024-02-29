Das Instrument D9AA GB00BMD68046 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024 The instrument D9AA GB00BMD68046 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024