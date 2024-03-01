Erweiterte Funktionen
Platinex - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2024 - CA72765P1080
01.03.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CA72765P1080 PLATINEX INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024 The instrument CA72765P1080 PLATINEX INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,025 $
|0,0259 $
|-0,0009 $
|-3,47%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA72765P1080
|A0MVNG
|0,045 $
|0,019 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,024 €
|0,00%
|27.02.24
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,025 $
|-3,47%
|28.02.24
