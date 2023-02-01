Erweiterte Funktionen



Liminal Biosciences - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - CA53272L1031




01.02.23 01:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CA53272L1031 LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument CA53272L1031 LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,299 $ 4,299 $ -   $ 0,00% 31.01./23:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA53272L1031 A2PTG9 10,90 $ 3,10 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,916 € +0,54%  31.01.23
München 3,764 € +4,67%  31.01.23
Frankfurt 3,858 € +3,54%  31.01.23
Berlin 3,866 € +0,83%  31.01.23
NYSE 4,30 $ 0,00%  23.01.23
Nasdaq 4,299 $ 0,00%  31.01.23
AMEX 5,60 $ 0,00%  18.08.22
  = Realtime
