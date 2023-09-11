Erweiterte Funktionen
Patrimoine Income F EUR - XFRA : C5QD: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
11.09.23 06:55
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name LU1163533778 C5QD CARMIGNAC PO.-PATR.IFEO
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,68 €
|70,61 €
|0,07 €
|+0,10%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1163533778
|A14QCB
|72,76 €
|66,32 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,492 €
|-
|26.08.22
|Fondsgesellschaft
|70,68 €
|+0,10%
|07.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|71,679 €
|0,00%
|19.05.23
|Frankfurt
|71,279 €
|0,00%
|19.05.23
|Hamburg
|71,83 €
|0,00%
|19.05.23
= Realtime
