Banco Bbva - XFRA : BFP: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




22.07.22 08:07
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US0589341009 BFP Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,14 € 2,22 € -0,08 € -3,60% 22.07./09:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0589341009 A2PU68 4,10 € 2,10 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,14 € -3,60%  21.07.22
NYSE 2,16 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 2,11 $ 0,00%  14.07.22
Berlin 2,12 € -1,85%  08:18
Stuttgart 2,06 € -3,74%  08:04
Nasdaq 2,17 $ -3,77%  21.07.22
Frankfurt 2,02 € -4,72%  09:16
München 2,02 € -4,72%  08:03
  = Realtime
