Erweiterte Funktionen
Banco Bbva - XFRA : BFP: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
22.07.22 08:07
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US0589341009 BFP Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,14 €
|2,22 €
|-0,08 €
|-3,60%
|22.07./09:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0589341009
|A2PU68
|4,10 €
|2,10 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.