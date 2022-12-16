Erweiterte Funktionen
Amani Gold - XFRA : B7BA: Aussetzung/Suspension
16.12.22 09:33
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL AMANI GOLD LTD B7BA AU000000ANL3 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0006 €
|0,0006 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.12./23:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ANL3
|A2DJ27
|0,0014 €
|0,00060 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0006 €
|-25,00%
|12.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0006 €
|0,00%
|15.12.22
|Hamburg
|0,0006 €
|0,00%
|15.12.22
|München
|0,0006 €
|0,00%
|15.12.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0006 €
|0,00%
|15.12.22
|Berlin
|0,0006 €
|0,00%
|15.12.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0008 $
|0,00%
|15.12.22
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1947
|Amani Gold - quo vadis?
|02.12.22
|5774
|Amani Gold (ehemals Burey Go.
|25.04.21
|36
|Amani Gold
|25.04.21
|1
|an alle ,die spannung steigt.....
|03.07.17
|Löschung
|12.03.17