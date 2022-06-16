Erweiterte Funktionen
Orion Metals - XFRA : B5Z: Aussetzung/Suspension
16.06.22 07:46
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ORION METALS LTD B5Z AU000000ORM3 BAW/UFN
