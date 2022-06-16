Erweiterte Funktionen



Orion Metals - XFRA : B5Z: Aussetzung/Suspension




16.06.22 07:46
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL ORION METALS LTD B5Z AU000000ORM3 BAW/UFN

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,02 € 0,02 € -   € 0,00% 16.06./07:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ORM3 A0N9RJ 0,046 € 0,0010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,02 € 0,00%  15.06.22
Hamburg 0,02 € 0,00%  15.06.22
Stuttgart 0,01 € 0,00%  15.06.22
Berlin 0,009 € 0,00%  15.06.22
  = Realtime
