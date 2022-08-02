Erweiterte Funktionen
Verde Agritech - XFRA : AZA: Aussetzung/Suspension
02.08.22 07:57
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 AZA GB00B23TJD34 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,51 €
|6,58 €
|-0,07 €
|-1,06%
|02.08./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B23TJD34
|A0YCLX
|8,41 €
|0,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,51 €
|-1,06%
|01.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,81 $
|+0,89%
|01.08.22
|Frankfurt
|6,68 €
|+0,75%
|01.08.22
|Stuttgart
|6,56 €
|-1,35%
|01.08.22
|Berlin
|6,51 €
|-2,40%
|01.08.22
= Realtime
