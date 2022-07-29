Erweiterte Funktionen
Verde Agritech - XFRA : AZA: Aussetzung/Suspension
29.07.22 08:44
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL VERDE AGRITECH PLC LS-,25 AZA GB00B23TJD34 29.07.2022 08:17 CET
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,03 €
|6,02 €
|0,01 €
|+0,17%
|29.07./08:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B23TJD34
|A0YCLX
|8,41 €
|0,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,03 €
|+0,17%
|28.07.22
|Stuttgart
|5,98 €
|+2,93%
|08:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,145 $
|+2,10%
|28.07.22
|Berlin
|6,04 €
|+0,33%
|08:07
|Frankfurt
|5,99 €
|-0,99%
|08:18
