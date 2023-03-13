Erweiterte Funktionen



Atlantica Yield - XFRA : AY3: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




13.03.23 08:55
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BLP5YB54 AY3 Atlantica Sustainable Infr.PLC

Aktuell
Eilt: Medtech Hot Stock meldet neue Anlage für Schlaganfallbehandlung
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
25,53 € 26,63 € -1,10 € -4,13% 13.03./09:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BLP5YB54 A116CH 36,08 € 23,57 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,53 € -4,13%  10.03.23
Frankfurt 25,39 € -1,55%  09:05
München 26,07 € -2,10%  08:00
Berlin 25,52 € -2,63%  08:00
NYSE 27,32 $ -2,95%  10.03.23
Nasdaq 27,34 $ -2,95%  10.03.23
Stuttgart 25,19 € -3,41%  09:15
AMEX 27,16 $ -3,89%  10.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock erhält Riesenauftrag über 200 Drohnen. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Heute eingestiegen 07.03.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...