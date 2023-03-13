Erweiterte Funktionen
Atlantica Yield - XFRA : AY3: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
13.03.23 08:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BLP5YB54 AY3 Atlantica Sustainable Infr.PLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,53 €
|26,63 €
|-1,10 €
|-4,13%
|13.03./09:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLP5YB54
|A116CH
|36,08 €
|23,57 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
