Progressive Planet Solutions - XFRA : ARB3: Aussetzung/Suspension
06.09.23 09:28
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOL. ARB3 CA74337Q2009 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,113 €
|0,113 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.09./23:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA74337Q2009
|A2PXDM
|0,26 €
|0,11 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,113 €
|0,00%
|05.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,118 $
|-24,74%
|16.08.23
