14.03.23 09:30
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOL. ARB3 CA74337Q2009 BAW/UFN

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,214 € 0,22 € -0,006 € -2,73% 13.03./23:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA74337Q2009 A2PXDM 0,28 € 0,13 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,214 € -2,73%  13.03.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2351 $ -5,32%  13.03.23
  = Realtime
