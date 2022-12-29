Erweiterte Funktionen



Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name JP3127700007 AJW ANGES INC. JP3164720009 NEN RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP. JP3385890003 3RH GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY INC.

 
