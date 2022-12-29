Erweiterte Funktionen
Gmo Payment Gateway - XFRA : AJW, NEN, 3RH: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
29.12.22 08:41
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name JP3127700007 AJW ANGES INC. JP3164720009 NEN RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP. JP3385890003 3RH GMO PAYMENT GATEWAY INC.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|86,15 €
|76,85 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.12./09:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3385890003
|A0EQZ2
|110,00 €
|56,60 €
Werte im Artikel
86,15
+12,10%
0,87
+6,10%
8,23
+0,44%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|86,15 €
|+12,10%
|09.12.22
|Berlin
|77,55 €
|+0,98%
|08:11
|Hannover
|75,50 €
|+0,87%
|08:07
|Stuttgart
|76,05 €
|+0,86%
|08:25
|Frankfurt
|75,65 €
|+0,80%
|09:17
|Düsseldorf
|76,40 €
|+0,73%
|08:30
|München
|77,50 €
|0,00%
|08:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
