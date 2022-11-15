Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance Shipping - XFRA : AA7B/DS2U: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
15.11.22 09:04
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name VGG0120M1095 AA7B Agba Acquisition Ltd. MHY673051212 DS2U Performance Shipping Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,264 €
|0,306 €
|-0,042 €
|-13,73%
|15.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MHY673051212
|A2QEMK
|4,28 €
|0,20 €
