Erweiterte Funktionen



Performance Shipping - XFRA : AA7B/DS2U: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




15.11.22 09:04
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name VGG0120M1095 AA7B Agba Acquisition Ltd. MHY673051212 DS2U Performance Shipping Inc.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,264 € 0,306 € -0,042 € -13,73% 15.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MHY673051212 A2QEMK 4,28 € 0,20 €
Werte im Artikel
0,26 minus
-13,73%
5,50 minus
-25,17%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,264 € -13,73%  14.11.22
München 0,25 € 0,00%  08:16
Berlin 0,314 € 0,00%  08:14
NYSE 0,2532 $ 0,00%  14.11.22
Nasdaq 0,2595 $ 0,00%  14.11.22
AMEX 0,26785 $ 0,00%  12.10.22
Stuttgart 0,238 € -4,80%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,254 € -18,06%  14.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
154 Nach Reverssplit Mega Perform. 30.09.22
4 Chart ! 25.04.21
  Kalani und DRYS lassen Grüße. 25.04.21
11 Diana Containerships - Bodenbild. 27.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...