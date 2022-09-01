Erweiterte Funktionen



Aeci - XFRA : A7Z: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




01.09.22 07:56
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ZAE000000220 A7Z AECI LTD The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ZAE000000220 A7Z AECI LTD

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,00 € 5,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.09./09:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000000220 863727 7,30 € 4,92 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 4,82 € +0,42%  09:10
Frankfurt 5,00 € 0,00%  31.08.22
