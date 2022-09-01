Erweiterte Funktionen
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ZAE000000220 A7Z AECI LTD The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ZAE000000220 A7Z AECI LTD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,00 €
|5,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.09./09:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000000220
|863727
|7,30 €
|4,92 €
= Realtime
