27.02.23 08:50
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name KYG6096M1143 A1VA Aptorum Group Ltd.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
995,80 € 994,46 € 1,34 € +0,13% 27.02./09:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB39YF7 LB39YF 1.010 € 994,46 €
3,74 plus
+8,86%
995,80 plus
+0,13%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		995,80 € +0,13%  09:52
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 997,02 € -0,85%  09:09
  = Realtime
