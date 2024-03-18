Erweiterte Funktionen



Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Capital Adjustment gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name AU0000141517 9UQ Mighty Kingdom Ltd.

