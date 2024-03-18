Erweiterte Funktionen
MIGHTY KINGDOM LTD O.N. - XFRA : 9UQ: HEUTE EX Capital Adjustment / EX Capital Adjustment TODAY
18.03.24 08:33
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Capital Adjustment gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name AU0000141517 9UQ Mighty Kingdom Ltd.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0005 €
|0,0005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.03./23:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000141517
|A2QR3N
|0,021 €
|0,00050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0005 €
|0,00%
|08.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
