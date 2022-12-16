Erweiterte Funktionen



VENTE-UNIQUE.COM EO-,01 - XFRA : 8M8: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




16.12.22 08:33
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name FR0010766667 8M8 Vente-Unique.Com

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,94 € 9,96 € -0,02 € -0,20% 16.12./09:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0010766667 A2JHN6 16,00 € 5,48 €
Werte im Artikel
9,94 minus
-0,20%
97,15 minus
-1,67%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,84 € +0,92%  15.12.22
Stuttgart 9,94 € -0,20%  09:03
München 10,00 € -1,38%  08:07
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...