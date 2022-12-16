Erweiterte Funktionen
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM EO-,01 - XFRA : 8M8: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
16.12.22 08:33
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name FR0010766667 8M8 Vente-Unique.Com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,94 €
|9,96 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,20%
|16.12./09:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0010766667
|A2JHN6
|16,00 €
|5,48 €
