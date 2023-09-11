Erweiterte Funktionen



11.09.23 07:53
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US86804F2020 8LG Super League Gaming Inc.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,10 € 0,08 € 0,02 € +25,00% 11.09./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US86804F2020 A2PE0J 1,05 € 0,080 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,10 € +25,00%  07.09.23
Frankfurt 0,095 € 0,00%  08.09.23
Stuttgart 0,10 € 0,00%  08.09.23
AMEX 0,1158 $ 0,00%  06.09.23
München 0,108 € -1,82%  08.09.23
Berlin 0,083 € -18,63%  08.09.23
NYSE 0,0889 $ -19,11%  08.09.23
Düsseldorf 0,077 € -22,22%  08.09.23
Nasdaq 0,0856 $ -22,60%  08.09.23
  = Realtime
