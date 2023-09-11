Erweiterte Funktionen
Super League Gaming - XFRA : 8LG: HEUTE EX Corporate Action / EX Corporate Action TODAY
11.09.23 07:53
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US86804F2020 8LG Super League Gaming Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,10 €
|0,08 €
|0,02 €
|+25,00%
|11.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US86804F2020
|A2PE0J
|1,05 €
|0,080 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,10 €
|+25,00%
|07.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,095 €
|0,00%
|08.09.23
|Stuttgart
|0,10 €
|0,00%
|08.09.23
|AMEX
|0,1158 $
|0,00%
|06.09.23
|München
|0,108 €
|-1,82%
|08.09.23
|Berlin
|0,083 €
|-18,63%
|08.09.23
|NYSE
|0,0889 $
|-19,11%
|08.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,077 €
|-22,22%
|08.09.23
|Nasdaq
|0,0856 $
|-22,60%
|08.09.23
= Realtime
