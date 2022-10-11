Erweiterte Funktionen
Cocrystal Pharma - XFRA : 8CC1 - EX Corporate Action Today
11.10.22 07:55
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US19188J3005 8CC1 Cocrystal Pharma Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2524 €
|0,2359 €
|0,0165 €
|+6,99%
|11.10./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US19188J3005
|A2JCEJ
|0,95 €
|0,24 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,2524 €
|+6,99%
|07.10.22
|Berlin
|0,2359 €
|0,00%
|08:15
|NYSE
|0,233 $
|0,00%
|10.10.22
|Nasdaq
|0,229 $
|0,00%
|10.10.22
|AMEX
|0,2289 $
|0,00%
|10.10.22
|München
|0,2612 €
|-2,43%
|10.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,2351 €
|-3,37%
|10.10.22
|Stuttgart
|0,2384 €
|-4,87%
|10.10.22
|Frankfurt
|0,1924 €
|-5,13%
|10.10.22
= Realtime
|35
|COCP 2,09$ (+56%)
|09.08.22