11.10.22 07:55
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US19188J3005 8CC1 Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2524 € 0,2359 € 0,0165 € +6,99% 11.10./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US19188J3005 A2JCEJ 0,95 € 0,24 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,2524 € +6,99%  07.10.22
Berlin 0,2359 € 0,00%  08:15
NYSE 0,233 $ 0,00%  10.10.22
Nasdaq 0,229 $ 0,00%  10.10.22
AMEX 0,2289 $ 0,00%  10.10.22
München 0,2612 € -2,43%  10.10.22
Düsseldorf 0,2351 € -3,37%  10.10.22
Stuttgart 0,2384 € -4,87%  10.10.22
Frankfurt 0,1924 € -5,13%  10.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
