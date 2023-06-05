Erweiterte Funktionen
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings - XFRA : 864: HEUTE EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL TODAY
05.06.23 08:02
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX-capital today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US5393192027 864 Lixte Biotechnology Hldgs
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,60 €
|0,605 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,83%
|05.06./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5393192027
|A2QJDN
|2,20 €
|0,44 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
