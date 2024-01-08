Erweiterte Funktionen



SOMALOGIC INC. A - XFRA : 76X0: HEUTE EX KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT




08.01.24 08:56
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US83444K1051 76X0 Somalogic Inc.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,93 € 2,00 € -0,07 € -3,50% 07.01./22:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US83444K1051 A3C14K 3,28 € 1,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,94 € -0,51%  05.01.24
Frankfurt 1,93 € -3,50%  05.01.24
München 2,10 € -3,67%  05.01.24
Nasdaq 2,10 $ -4,55%  05.01.24
AMEX 2,10 $ -4,55%  05.01.24
NYSE 2,08 $ -5,88%  05.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
