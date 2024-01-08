Erweiterte Funktionen
SOMALOGIC INC. A - XFRA : 76X0: HEUTE EX KAPITALMASSNAHME / EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT
08.01.24 08:56
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US83444K1051 76X0 Somalogic Inc.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,93 €
|2,00 €
|-0,07 €
|-3,50%
|07.01./22:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US83444K1051
|A3C14K
|3,28 €
|1,59 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
