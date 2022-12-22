Erweiterte Funktionen



RENN FUND INC. - XFRA : 5UC: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




22.12.22 07:44
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US7597201059 5UC RENN Fund Inc.

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,81 € 1,71 € 0,10 € +5,85% 22.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7597201059 A0RPCL 2,38 € 1,68 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,81 € +5,85%  08:00
NYSE 1,96 $ 0,00%  08.12.22
Nasdaq 1,84 $ 0,00%  19.12.22
AMEX 1,96 $ 0,00%  02:00
  = Realtime
