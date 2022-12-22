Erweiterte Funktionen
RENN FUND INC. - XFRA : 5UC: HEUTE EX DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
22.12.22 07:44
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US7597201059 5UC RENN Fund Inc.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,81 €
|1,71 €
|0,10 €
|+5,85%
|22.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7597201059
|A0RPCL
|2,38 €
|1,68 €
= Realtime
