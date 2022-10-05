Erweiterte Funktionen
Iyo Bank - XFRA : 5EH - EX Corporate Action Today
05.10.22 07:20
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name JP3149600003 5EH THE IYO BANK LTD.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,68 €
|4,88 €
|-0,20 €
|-4,10%
|30.09./10:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3149600003
|880536
|5,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|5,00 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|4,68 €
|-4,10%
|30.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.