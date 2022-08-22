Erweiterte Funktionen



LGL GROUP INC. - XFRA : 51L: HEUTE NICHT EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / NOT EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




22.08.22 07:27
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US50186A1088 51L LGL GROUP INC.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,30 € 14,30 € -   € 0,00% 22.08./08:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US50186A1088 A0J3YM 14,70 € 8,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 14,30 € 0,00%  08:04
NYSE 15,00 $ 0,00%  17.08.22
Nasdaq 14,77 $ 0,00%  17.08.22
AMEX 14,48 $ 0,00%  19.08.22
  = Realtime
