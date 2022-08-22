Erweiterte Funktionen
LGL GROUP INC. - XFRA : 51L: HEUTE NICHT EX-KAPITALMASSNAHME / NOT EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
22.08.22 07:27
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US50186A1088 51L LGL GROUP INC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,30 €
|14,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.08./08:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US50186A1088
|A0J3YM
|14,70 €
|8,25 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
