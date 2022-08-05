Erweiterte Funktionen
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BMG0772R2087 4IK The Bk of N.T. Butterf.& Son Ltd
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,01 €
|0,01 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.08./23:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA2546631078
|A2QKZN
|0,077 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
33,20
0,00%
0,010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|03.08.22
= Realtime
