DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 - XFRA : 4DX: Aussetzung/Suspension
29.01.24 09:59
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 4DX GB00BJTCG679 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,545 €
|0,54 €
|0,005 €
|+0,93%
|29.01./07:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJTCG679
|A1XEYF
|0,55 €
|0,27 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
