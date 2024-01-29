Erweiterte Funktionen



DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 - XFRA : 4DX: Aussetzung/Suspension




29.01.24 09:59
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL DX (GROUP) PLC LS -,01 4DX GB00BJTCG679 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,545 € 0,54 € 0,005 € +0,93% 29.01./07:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJTCG679 A1XEYF 0,55 € 0,27 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,545 € +0,93%  26.01.24
München 0,545 € 0,00%  26.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 192% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...